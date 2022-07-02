UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Fruit Traders Protest Over Halting Of Trucks On Srinagar-Jammu Highway

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IIOJK fruit traders protest over halting of trucks on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Fruit growers and dealers of north Kashmir held a peaceful protest at the Fruit Mandi Sopore here on Saturday against the halting of fruit-laden trucks along Srinagar-Jammu Highway in view of the Amarnath Yatra in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the fruit growers and dealers held a peaceful protest and urged the authorities to allow the smooth passage of fruit-laden trucks on the highway.

They said they had already suffered huge losses over the past several years and they would have to bear more losses if fresh fruit-laden trucks were not allowed smooth passage along the highway.

The protesters also said they welcome Amarnath pilgrims but they should not be made to suffer at the cost of yatra. They added that they had been in touch with the administration for the last several days but to no avail.

