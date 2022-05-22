IIOJK HCBA expresses concern over detainees' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service,the HCBA spokesman GN Shaheen in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiri detainees are in desperate and inhuman conditions in jails which can pose a threat to their lives .

He appealed to the Indian Legal Authority as well as Legal Aid Authority of the territory to ensure jails visits to address the legal and health problems of the detainees especially in UP and Haryana jails.

He said the list of detainees shifted to Indian jails be published in local newspapers as parents don't have any information about the lodgement of the detainee.

He also appealed to the Indian government to shift the Kashmiri detainees back to Kashmir jail to uphold the rule of law and constitutional safeguards. He also expressed concern over the low speed judicial processes of such cases pertaining to the detainees, which leads to delay in justice in detention matters.