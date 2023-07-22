IIOJK people living under intolerable suppression, violent operations: experts

Due to the unrelenting massive cordon and search operations (CASOs) by Indian forces' personnel the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were living under intolerable stress and constant fear across the territory, the experts said on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Due to the unrelenting massive cordon and search operations (CASOs) by Indian forces' personnel the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were living under intolerable stress and constant fear across the territory, the experts said on Saturday.

The experts condemned the Indian forces' operation by barging into the residential accommodations, harassing the inmates and vandalizing their property in a routine basis.

They urged the international community to help implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions in IIOJK, by holding a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations to let Kashmiris decide their own future.

Former senator from Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Sehar Kamran (TI) while talking to APP said that the latest controversy had been reported by the international media that extrajudicial killings of a number of innocent Kashmiris had become a routine in Kulgam area of the occupied territory.

She regretted that the Indian occupational forces' state terrorism, war crimes, and human rights violations had made life a nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris, especially women, senior citizens, and children in IIOJK. Moreover world media reports were exposing actions of Indian troops for their Human Rights' violations by making the life of innocent Kashmiris a hell as they feel insecure, she said.

To a query she said that the Indian troops and policemen barge into the residential houses, harass the inmates and vandalize the properties on a daily basis.

Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick told APP that the RSS-inspired Hindutva ideology was being pursued by the BJP-led Modi government, which was a major threat to 'foreign investment' in India.

Amid the Indian government's move to seek a death sentence for incarcerated Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Mullick said that the entire world would react if any harm came to her husband. She said the Indian government was trying to commit a 'judicial murder' of her husband and warned that such a move will trigger a reaction from across the world.

To a query she said that an atmosphere of fear prevails in Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua districts where the personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Indian police raid houses, lay siege and carry out searches every now and then.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) in its report said that Indian troops and police during violent operations have martyred countless Kashmiris while arresting dozens on fake charges. Narendra Modi-led Indian government had turned illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a gigantic prison ahead of the Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra in the name of security for the yatrees, it reported.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said that many of those arrested have been booked under draconian laws. Gulzar said that the deployment of an additional 60,000 troops would further increase the miseries of the oppressed Kashmiris, who were under constant siege, since 5 August 2019. He said the Kashmiris were not against the Yatra, but deployment of more and more forces' and extension in the duration of the pilgrimage was disastrous for the already fragile environment of IIOJK.