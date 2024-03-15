IIUI President End Rs 5,000 Aitekaf Fee At Faisal Masjid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi, has taken cognizance of the Rs. 5,000 registration fee for Aitekaf at the Faisal Masjid.
According to IIUI Spokesperson Nasir Farid, the president has instructed the Dawah Academy to immediately revoke the fixed registration fee for Aitekaf.
Furthermore, the president has mandated that any matters concerning the Faisal Masjid and the public must receive formal approval from the quarters concerned, and the academy is not authorized to make independent decisions.
Moreover, the president has emphasized the provision of all necessary facilities to worshipers at the Faisal Masjid during the fasting month and the resolution of issues pertaining to Aitekaf.
Additionally, the president has directed to ensure optimal arrangements for Aitekaf.
