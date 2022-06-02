UrduPoint.com

IK's Indecent Remarks Have Damaged His Public, Political Persona: Irfan Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

IK's indecent remarks have damaged his public, political persona: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui on Thursday said the indecent remarks of former prime minister Imran Khan (IK) about national security institution, nuclear assets and disintegrating federating units into three parts had badly damaged his public and political persona of life.

Speaking at the floor of Upper House of the Parliament, he said the language used by IK did not suit him as he had been prime minister of the country.

Siddiqui said it was disappointing that IK, through his loose talk, had given a bad message to the neighboring countries regarding Pakistan.

He said former Prime Ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged to death and Benazir Bhutto was murdered in the garrison city but none spoke against the federation of Pakistan.

He said after the murder of Benazir Bhutto when unruly protest demonstrations were erupted across the country, at the moment, former President Asif Ali Zardari, making a historic statement, said, "Pakistan Khappay".

He said it was a positive move that Pakistan Army had decided to confine itself within the constitutional parameters.

Siddiqui said IK was constitutionally removed from his position while there was a prime minister who was dragged to prisoner van and nobody knew where he was kept for the first three months.

He said IK must have pointed out the right decisions but if he considered that some decisions in 2017 and 2018 including Panama papers and dismantling result Transmission System were right, in fact, he was mistaken.

