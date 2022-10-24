ILF joins Diwali celebrations at Shri LAkshami Narayan Mandir

Chairman of International Lawyers Forum (ILF), Nasir Ahmed Advocate has said that the inter-faith harmony is needed to maintain the prosperity, humanity and solidarity globally while all faiths and communities must be respected to improve country's sovereignty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman of International Lawyers Forum (ILF), Nasir Ahmed Advocate has said that the inter-faith harmony is needed to maintain the prosperity, humanity and solidarity globally while all faiths and communities must be respected to improve country's sovereignty.

On the occasion of Hindu community's Diwali, a delegation headed by Chairman Nasir Ahmed Advocate on Monday along with hundreds of representatives of minorities, civil societies and faiths, reached at Shri Lakshami Narayan Mandir and celebrated Diwali.

Nirmala Kumari and Maharaj Vijay Kumar welcomed ILF delegation while dozens of young girls showered flowers on the delegation.

The program started with National Anthem, Barras Band of Sindh Police under the supervision of Hawaldar Ramzan presented national songs and impressive special Diwali Geet, Bishop of Pakistan Sadiq Danial, the Secretary of Swami Narayan Mandir State Trust, Anand Ram Hotwani, famous Sikh leader, Sardar Dayal Singh, Sister Nargis Sadiq, Sister Sakila of FMCK, well-known scholar Allama Abdul Khaliq, Qazi Siraj, Dr Naseem, William Sadiq and many other addressed the audience.

Founder and the pioneer of Jamshed Foundation International (JFI), Jamshed Ali Khowaja Advocate distributed the sweet in participants and gave Diwali gifts to children.

A special session of pray for the martyrdoms of Pak Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police was conducted. Barrister Syed Jafer Abbas Jafri moderated the occasion.