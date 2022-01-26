Implementation & Coordination wing SGA&CD organized training session

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A training session was organized by Implementation & Coordination wing SGA&CD, under the supervision of Riaz Hussain Soomro, Secretary (I&C) Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) Karachi at the Office of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-l, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sonia Kaleem delivered a welcome address and introduced the subject program to the participants.

The Secretary l&C SGA&CD, Riaz Hussain Soomro, briefed and apprised the forum about the importance of Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), Sindh Performance Management System (SPMS) and Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) and its importance in public service delivery.

He apprised the Focal Persons that there is a huge number of complaints lying pending as Escalated and Super-Escalated at the dashboard of the participating offices. He further conveyed dissatisfaction of the Worthy Chief Secretary, Sindh on very slow progress in resolving the ending complaints.

The Deputy Secretary Sindh Public Service Delivery Cell (SPSDC) Dr. Nisar Ahmed Leghari gave a detailed review of escalated and super escalated complaints. He emphasized on early disposal of complaints by the various government departments and amendments in Recruitment Rules Committee-I & II.

He further advised that every head of department should pay attention to the respective dashboards of Pakistan Citizen Portal (PMDU) and Sindh Performance Management System (SPMS).

He shared the progress of the Government of Sindh which was found not up to the mark and portraying an adverse image of Sindh Province at the portal of Prime Minister and Chief Secretary Sindh.

Dr. Leghari also briefed the forum during a presentation on PMDU /SPMS Portals & District wise price Control summary and discussed current status of escalated and super escalated complaints which are lying pending at the various Dashboards of Shaheed Benazirabad Division. The representatives from Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) Jai Parkash briefed about the functions of the SLACC. The SLACC team has apprised newly created tab of "SLACC Referrals" in the portal of Sindh Performance Management System (SPMS).

On this occasion Commissioner, Shaheed Benazir Abad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah emphasized on the officers to perform their duties with honesty and resolve public issues at the earliest. The meeting was attended by the Divisional & District officers and focal persons of Health, education, Police, Local Govt, Revenue, Information and other departments.