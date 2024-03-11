Open Menu

Imran, Bushra’s Online Appearance Not Possible Due To Internet Issue, Jail Officials Tell Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:21 PM

The court has adjourned further hearing of the cases till Tuesday (tomorrow) with directions to the judicial staff to mark attendance of Imran Khan in jail and Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) The jail authorities on Monday informed the court that online attendance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is not possible due to internet issue.

“The internet connection is poor,” said the jail officials while submitting a report before a sessions court seized with the hearing of the bail plea of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in different cases.

Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was hearing the case.

Advocate Salman Safdar and Sardar Masroof represented Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before the court.

The court while giving remarks on the jail officials’ report observed that the jail officials would visit Adiala jail to mark attendance of Imran Khan and would visit Bani Gala for attendance of Bushra Bibi. The court adjourned further hearing till Tuesday (tomorrow).

