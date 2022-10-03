Imran Khan, a 'foreign conspiracy' against Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was a "foreign-funded conspiracy" and his prime objective was to weaken the country which was a nuclear power.

"Imran Khan, who is an "imported conspiracy" against the country, has played with the national interests," she said while terming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief a "criminal" who, she added, committed treason against the nation and state.

The minister, in a news statement, said an example should be made of him (Imran Khan) as he bent on creating chaos and anarchy in the country through his consistent lies under a conspiracy.

She said Imran Khan knew that he had been exposed as his drama of foreign conspiracy and imported government was fizzled out after surfacing of his purportedly leaked audios.

Marriyum said the people would get "Haqeeqi Azadi" (real freedom) when they got rid of "foreign agent" and "traitor" Imran Khan. It was him (Imran Khan) who was both an "animal" and a "foreign agent".

She said "foreign agent" Imran Khan had not only compromised on the national interest and the Kashmir cause, but also transgressed the Constitution.