Imran Khan Arrested In Al-Qadir Trust Case From Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

The latest reports say that Pakistan Rangers arrest Imran Khan as he reached the judicial complex in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The latest reports suggested that Imran Khan was arrested from the courtyard of Islamabad judicial complex.

(Developing Story)

