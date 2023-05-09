Imran Khan Arrested In Al-Qadir Trust Case From Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM
The latest reports say that Pakistan Rangers arrest Imran Khan as he reached the judicial complex in Islamabad.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad.
The latest reports suggested that Imran Khan was arrested from the courtyard of Islamabad judicial complex.
(Developing Story)