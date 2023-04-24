Imran Khan made mistake by dissolving assemblies: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), chief Imran Khan had made a mistake by dissolving the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Imran Khan was not ousted by external powers as he claimed in public meetings, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI had done a big blunder by resigning from the national assembly, he said adding that playing a role as Opposition was much better than leaving the forum of the national assembly.

He said that the PTI leader was ousted from the PM slot through a no-confidence vote.

Commenting on the Kashmir cause, he said that the last regime could not play an active role in highlighting the issue of Kashmir at international forums.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that there is a dire need to formulate a 'Kashmir Task Force' to reinvigorate the cause of Kashmir. Pakistan could not apprise the world effectively regarding the terrorist camps being operated in the neighbouring country India and Afghanistan, he regretted.

The training camps in India and Afghanistan had been used against Pakistan to sabotage a peaceful environment, he said.

To a question about Kashmir policy, he said the Pakistani government can never compromise on Kashmir, its friendship with China, and its nuclear program.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League government had played a vibrant role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at all forums including United Nations.

To another question, he said opening the "Kartarpur Corridor" for the Sikh community was an excellent work of Pakistan's government. The Sikh fraternity had already honoured the government of Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur.

About India and Pakistan's relations, he said there is a need to initiate dialogue on settling all disputes including Kashmir.