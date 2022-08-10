UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Wants Political Instability In Country: Hafiz Amjad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Imran Khan wants political instability in country: Hafiz Amjad

Provincial General Secretary of PML-N Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad said that Imran Khan wanted political instability in the country only for his vested interests

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial General Secretary of PML-N Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad said that Imran Khan wanted political instability in the country only for his vested interests.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that Imran Khan was tempting the youth under a pre-planned plan.

He said that government should take action against those involved in spreading negative propaganda against state institutions.

He said that ill-conceived policies of Imran Khan had pushed the country at verge of collapse and the people were facing ever worst situation of price hike and inflation.

Divisional president PMLN Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Pir Fazal-e-Rasool, district president Khalid Mehmood Azamabadi, divisional secretary Hafiz Umar Farooq Arshad, district secretary Hafiz Muhammad Ayub Awan and others were also present on the occasion.

