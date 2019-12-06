UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan's Govt Won't Be Blackmailed By Opposition: Firdous Ashiq

Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

Imran Khan's govt won't be blackmailed by Opposition: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said undemocratic and unconstitutional demands of the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shahbaz Sharif could not be accepted anymore and Imran Khan's government would never be blackmailed by his fabricated stories.

Talking to a private news channel, Information minister said the opposition has lost the public support, adding that PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif should now wait for four years and he will get disappointment over the negative propaganda against democratic government.

Reacting strongly to Shehbaz Sharif's remarks regarding in-house change ,Firdous asked Shehbaz to first bring an in-house change within his party.

She said Shahbaz Sharif himself is a puppet in the hands of PML-N senior leadership, adding, even he has no power to take decision within his own party.

The SAPM further said, PML-N leadership just wanted to get public sympathies and do political point scoring through these blackmailing tactics but they remember the reality that the public in last general elections totally rejected their negative politics and cast vote for sincere leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf .

Firdous also urged the opposition to fulfill responsibility on legislation in parliament and should respect elected democratic party leadership of the PTI.

She said when the Opposition leaders are in power they respect Parliament but when they are out of power they start criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan for non issues.

"Every Pakistani is disappointed with their corrupt practices in past and knows the truth behind their negative agendas ," she remarked.

She made it clear , PTI government would never compromise on corruption, adding, Imran Khan is doing hard work and determined for the strong, prosperous Naya Pakistan which is giving fruitful results.

The SAPM said the wishes of opposition would never be accomplished and they will definitely get the disappointment and their nefarious plans would fail.

She said the opposition on the other hand wanted to cover up its money laundering and corruption cases under the garb of medical treatment.

The PTI government, she said, wanted opposition should work with government for the national interest instead of misleading the public.

Replying to another question regarding Nawaz Sharif , she said government would not comment on the issuetill his medical reports were available.

