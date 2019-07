(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government appointed Imtiaz Khan as Protocol Officer to Chief Minister, it was officially notified here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government appointed Imtiaz Khan as Protocol Officer to Chief Minister , it was officially notified here on Tuesday.

Imtiaz Khan having vast experience as Protocol Officer and has successfully served in the same capacity in KP Administration Department.