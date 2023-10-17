Open Menu

In A First, Punjab Cabinet Holds Meeting In Faisalabad; Makes Key Decisions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

In a first, Punjab cabinet holds meeting in Faisalabad; makes key decisions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) For the first time in the district's history, a special meeting of the Punjab cabinet was held at the divisional commissioner office here on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 30th meeting of the Punjab cabinet.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the meeting about the ongoing development projects across the division.

CPO Faisalabad Cap (Retd) Muhammad Raza briefed it about law and order and actions taken against criminals.

The Punjab cabinet accorded approval for appointing commissioners at all departments for redressing public complaints. The commissioners will listen to citizen’s complaints and take measures for redressing them.

The meeting also decided to repair, maintain and renovate historical as well as ancient buildings not only in the provincial capital but also in other cities of the Punjab province.

The meeting also approved to expand the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority across Punjab province.

The Punjab cabinet decided to declare Bukhara, a city of Uzbekistan and Lahore as twin cities, to make the Chaukidari system at the village level more effective rather than increasing salaries of watchmen (Chaukidars).

The Ravi Urban Development Authority in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Market Regulatory Authority will establish vegetable and fruit markets.

The Punjab cabinet approved an agreement for establishment of a commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018, amendments to Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 and Punjab Procurement Rules 2014.

Approval was also granted for constitution of a special committee, formulation of a policy and necessary amendments in reference with state lands.

The Punjab cabinet also approved an amendment to Punjab Forensic Science Agency (appointment and conditions of service rules 2014) for the post of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

The approval was also accorded for an amendment to Punjab Police (Recruitment on Family Claim Basis) rules 2016 rather than giving the right of family claim to assistant traffic wardens.

Provincial ministers, advisers, the chief secretary, IGP, AGP, and others attended the meeting.

