Inam Ghani bids farewell to former IG Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan was one of the lucky few police officers who had twice opportunity to head the Punjab Police and in both periods as IG Punjab he improved the prestige of the police department by improving policy making, public service delivery and best administrative reforms.

He expressed these views at the Central Police Office on the occasion of farewell ceremony of the retirement of IG Railway Police Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan.

Inam Ghani said that Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan not only faced every challenge with excellent leadership skills but also successfully launched several projects of Smart and Community Policing with his expert skills and abilities whereas he was also respected by all force due to his steps taken for welfare of the personnel.

He further said that the career of Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan was a shining example for young police officers.

He said that the police department was the home of all the retired officers and personnel where they were always honored.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Railway Police Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan thanked IG Punjab for the honor and said that he considered the Central Police Office as his second home and his services to the police department would always be available.

He further said that he was grateful to his senior and junior officers and staff for their support, hard work and teamwork in launching several projects to improve public service delivery.

Expressing his feelings, he added, "I am very happy on completing my departmental service." He said that the coming era was more challenging and Punjab police officers would have to discharge their responsibilities more diligently and sincerely than ever before as this was the requirement of the time to come.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab Inam Ghani presented commemorative souvenir to Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan.