Incumbent govt consistently advocating Kashmir issue at international forums

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is consistently advocating Kashmir issue at international forums to draw the attention of world community to press India for the solution of Kashmir issue as per United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry said this on Saturday while talking about black day being observed on October 27 by the people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Indian atrocities in (IIOJK) had rejected.

Indian claim of world's biggest democracy had exposed its real face.

He further said that worst form of human rights violations by Indian forces on brave people of (IIOJK) could not deter their just struggle for their right to self determination.

He said that abrogation of article 370 had converted the (IIOJK) into the largest prison of the world and he condemned Modi government for this action.