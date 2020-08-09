Independence Day preparations in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi are underway across Rawalpindi district like other parts of the country to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

With the start of August, the preparations for the celebrations of the 73nd Independence Day of Pakistan had begun in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate the day with zeal and zest.

As the Independence Day gets nearer, the buildings are being illuminated and a number of colourful activities are also being planned to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm.

Nowadays, printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business.

Jashan-e-Azadi preparations are at its peak as five days are left and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day on Aug 14, Friday.

The most enthusiastic are children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are working round the clock to meet demand as well as supplying to other adjoining areas of the city.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has also arranged artisans exhibition, photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi dresses, toys and other accessories have been set up in all commercial areas of the city to attract youth and children.

Many food outlets are ready to offer Azadi deals with the discount to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops offer the huge variety of Azadi dresses.

"We have planned to wear Azadi dresses of green and white colour, bangles and badges and visit some recreational places if the weather remains pleasant," said Asifa.

She further said, like every year, this year too, we will mark our Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

The city district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard.

A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items have been established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Saddar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, urdu Bazaar, Benazir Bhutto Road, Banni Market and other areas of the city.

According to programme, the day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and development of Pakistan. The day is celebrated across the country with flag raising ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks taking place.

Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united.

The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manners. Special prizes on this occasion are awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their building beautifully.