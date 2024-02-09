Independent candidate Ali Muhammad wins NA-23 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Ali Muhammad has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-23 Mardan-III by securing 1,02,175 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party’s candidate Ahmed Khan, who bagged 33,910 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.33 percent.