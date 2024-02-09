Independent candidate Anwer Taj wins NA-24 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Anwer Taj has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-24 Charsada-I by securing 89,801 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Gohar Ali, who bagged 48,545 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 39.38 percent.