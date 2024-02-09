Independent Candidate Asghar Hayat Wins PP-212 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Asghar Hayat Haraj has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-212, Khanewal-VIII by securing 42,305 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, who bagged 38,099 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.78%.
