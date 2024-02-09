Independent candidate Ayaz Ahmed wins PP-222 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ayaz Ahmed, an independent candidate, has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-222 Multan-X by securing 30,579 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rana Tahir Shabbir of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), who bagged 28,702 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.29 percent.