Independent Candidate Fazal Elahi Wins PK-84 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fazal Elahi has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-84, Peshawar-XIII by securing 25,850 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) Farhad Khan who bagged 8,248 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 34.82 percent.
