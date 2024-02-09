Independent candidate Fazal Elahi wins PK-84 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fazal Elahi has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-84, Peshawar-XIII by securing 25,850 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) Farhad Khan who bagged 8,248 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 34.82 percent.