Independent Candidate Gohar Ali Khan Wins NA-10 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Gohar Ali Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-10 Boner by securing 1,10,023 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party Abdul Rauf, who bagged 30,302 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 37.3 percent.
