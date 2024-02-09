Independent candidate Gohar Ali Khan wins NA-10 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Gohar Ali Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-10 Boner by securing 1,10,023 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party Abdul Rauf, who bagged 30,302 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 37.3 percent.