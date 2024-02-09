Independent Candidate Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahr Wins PS- 18 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahr has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-18, Ghotki-I by securing 56,285 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sheryar Khan Shar of Pakistan Markhazi Muslim League, who bagged votes 54,705.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 59.27 %.
