Independent Candidate Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahr wins PS- 18 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahr has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-18, Ghotki-I by securing 56,285 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sheryar Khan Shar of Pakistan Markhazi Muslim League, who bagged votes 54,705.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 59.27 %.