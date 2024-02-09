Independent Candidate Moeen Ud Din Riaz Wins PP-215 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Moeen ud Din Riaz has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-215, Multan-III by securing 67,023 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate Shahid Mahmood Khan, who bagged 29,165 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.38%.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI-P' Aslam Raisani wins PB-37 election5 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Khan wins PS-16 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Muhammad Ilyas wins PP-95 election5 minutes ago
-
Sonia wins PP-124 election5 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Amir Inayat wins PP-93 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N' Muhammad Khan Daha wins NA-145 election14 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Naveed Aslam wins PP-201 election14 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sheikh Aftab Ahmed wins NA-49 election14 minutes ago
-
PML-N' s Saleem Khosa wins PB-15 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Awais Qadir wins PS-23 election15 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Nafeesa Shah wins NA-202 election15 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Walayat Shah wins PP-198 election15 minutes ago