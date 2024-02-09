Independent candidate Moeen ud Din Riaz wins PP-215 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Moeen ud Din Riaz has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-215, Multan-III by securing 67,023 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate Shahid Mahmood Khan, who bagged 29,165 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.38%.