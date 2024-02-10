Independent candidate Mohammad Idrees wins NA-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mohammad Idrees has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-12 Upper Kohistan-cum-Lower Kohistan-cum-Kolai Palas Kohistan by securing 26,583 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Salahuddin of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate Salahuddin, who bagged 22,043 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 50.89 per cent.