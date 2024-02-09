Independent Candidate Muhammad Israr Wins PK-68 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Muhammad Israr has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-68 Mohmand-II by securing 20,690 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jammiat Ulma-e-Islam Pakistan Hanif ul Zaman who bagged 12,156 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 24.41 per cent.
