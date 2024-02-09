Independent candidate Nazeer Ahmed Abbasi wins PK-42 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Nazeer Ahmed Abbasi has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-42, Abbottabad-I by securing 35,443 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Farid Ahmed Khan who bagged 27,623 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.79 per cent.