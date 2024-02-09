Independent Candidate Nazeer Ahmed Abbasi Wins PK-42 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Nazeer Ahmed Abbasi has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-42, Abbottabad-I by securing 35,443 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Farid Ahmed Khan who bagged 27,623 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.79 per cent.
