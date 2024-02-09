Independent candidate Sharafat Ali wins PK-3 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Sharafat Ali has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-3 Swat-I by securing 25,170 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PML-N's Jehangir who bagged 11, 774 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained 32.73 percent.