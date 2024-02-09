Independent candidate Usama Asghar Ali wins PP-282 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-282, Layyah-IV by securing 53,887 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party candidate, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani who bagged 23,897 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 59.02%.