Independent candidate Usman Ali wins NA-142 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Usman Ali has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-142 Sahiwal-II by securing 1,07,496 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Ch Muhammad Ashraf, who bagged 96,125 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 53.74 percent.