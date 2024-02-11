Independent MNA-elect Waseem Qadir Joins PML-N
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) An independent MNA-elect from NA-121 constituency, Waseem Qadir, met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday and announced joining the party.
He reposed full confidence in PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.
Maryam Nawaz welcomed the newly-elected MNA's decision.
Earlier, various independent candidates including Rana Fiaz from PP-49, Muhammad Sohail from PP-240, Khurram Virk from PP-48, Taimoor Lali from PP-94, Zulfiqar Ali Shah from PP-96 also reposed confidence in the PML-N leadership and announced joining the party.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faiz Festival concludes on promotion of 'progressive ideology' note5 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Karachi's Govt hospital5 minutes ago
-
380 kites confiscated during raid5 minutes ago
-
Country’s upper, western parts to be gripped by cold weather conditions:PMD5 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for stabbing man to death5 minutes ago
-
Fsahat elected ICYF Asian group’s vice president15 minutes ago
-
Traders express concerns on dacoities in markets15 minutes ago
-
Three member gang arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered15 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Taxila25 minutes ago
-
PPP's CEC to discuss overall political situation, formation of government25 minutes ago
-
JUI-F demands recounting of votes in Tank25 minutes ago
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land25 minutes ago