Independent MNA-elect Waseem Qadir joins PML-N

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) An independent MNA-elect from NA-121 constituency, Waseem Qadir, met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday and announced joining the party.

He reposed full confidence in PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz welcomed the newly-elected MNA's decision.

Earlier, various independent candidates including Rana Fiaz from PP-49, Muhammad Sohail from PP-240, Khurram Virk from PP-48, Taimoor Lali from PP-94, Zulfiqar Ali Shah from PP-96 also reposed confidence in the PML-N leadership and announced joining the party.