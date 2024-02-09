Independent Muhammad Naeem wins PK-10 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Naeem has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-10 Swat-VIII by securing 21,681 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian's Mahmood Khan who bagged 10,537 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 29.45 per cent.