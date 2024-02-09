Independent Zar Alam Khan Wins PK-85 Election
February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Zar Alam Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-85, Nowshera-I by securing 32,075 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was ANP candidate Hamid Ali Khan who bagged 11,056 votes.
Voters turn-out remained 45.93 per cent.
