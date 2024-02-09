Independent Zarshad Khan wins PK-54 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Zarshad Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-54, Mardan-I by securing 42,754 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Gohar Ali Shah who bagged 17,064 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 43.96 per cent.