FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad Sunday said India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris, despite using its armed force and heinous tactics for the purpose.

In a statement, he said that Pakistani nation would observe a black day on Thursday, Oct 27, to deliver a message to the Indian government that they would continue supporting their Kashmiri brethren at all forums.

He urged the United Nations and other international organisations to play their due role to block Indian terrorism in Kashmir. He said that dispute should be settled in accordance with the resolutions adopted by United Nations Security Council. He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan.