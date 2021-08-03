India could not crush voice of Kashmiris despite using heavy force, immoral tactics: Malik Umar Farooq

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq said that India could not crush the voice of Kashmiri people despite it is using heavy force and all immoral tactics for this purpose for the last seven decades

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq said that India could not crush the voice of Kashmiri people despite it is using heavy force and all immoral tactics for this purpose for the last seven decades.

In a statement, he said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and majority of its population is Muslim.

"Therefore, we will continue moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri brethren at all forums," he added.

He urged United Nations and other international organizations to play their due role to stop Indian terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir issue should be settled in accordance with the resolutions adopted by United Nations' Security Council as it is imperative for durable peace in the region.