India Will Have To Revoke Controversial Citizenship Act: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

India will have to revoke controversial Citizenship Act: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said that India would have to revoke the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019 and it was also left with no other option but to resolve Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said that India would have to revoke the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019 and it was also left with no other option but to resolve Kashmir issue.

The resolution against Indian atrocities would be passed by the European Parliament on Thursday, he said and added that silence of United Nations and other organizations over Indian aggression was not less than a crime.

He was talking to various delegations led by PTI (South Africa) President Shamraiz Ahmed, Chief Minister Complaint Cell (Punjab) Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi, Vice Chairman (Lahore) Abdur Rehman and others here at Governor House.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had raised an effective voice for the rights of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims at all global forums due to which European Parliament was now also echoed with rights of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for peace in true sense as there was no doubt in it that no country and region could advance without peace, and dream of peace would not realize with the existence of Narendra Modi and his fascist government in India, he maintained.

He said that there was no such precedence of human rights violations in the world as being committed by India.

Unfortunately, India had turned into a hell for its minority communities, he added.

The Governor said that it was responsibility of United Nations and other international organizations to take strict notice of Indian terrorism and extremism instead of becoming silent spectator.

Kashmir issue would have to be settled down as per provisions of the United Nations resolutions, he concluded.

