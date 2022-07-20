Indian atrocities failed to erase Kashmiris' love for Pakistan: report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan and all over the world had observed Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on this day revealed that about 500,000 Kashmiris have laid down their lives for Jammu and Kashmir's freedom from Indian occupation and its accession to Pakistan during the past over seven decades. It said the worst kind of Indian brutalities have failed to wipe out the Kashmiris' love for Pakistan.

The report said Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred over 96,093 Kashmiris including 7,245 in custody and fake encounters since January 1989.

The Indian troops subjected over 8,000 Kashmiri youth to custodial disappearance, molested and disgraced over 11,255 women and destroyed as many as 110,486 houses and structures while thousands of APHC leaders, activists, youth, civil society members including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Mushtaqul islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Eng Rashid, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Shafi (Khan) Sharitee, Showket Hakeem, Merajidin Nanda, Waheed Ahmad Gojri, Mehmood Toopewali, Feroz Adil Zargar, Dawood Zargar, human rights activists, Khurram Parviaz and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and journalists Aasif Sultan and Fahad Shah had been languishing in different jails of India and the territory under black laws, Public Safety Act and UAPA.

However, the report added, these atrocities have not been able to force the Kashmiri people to give up their struggle for the cherished goal.

The report while giving the background of the Accession to Pakistan Day says that it was on July 19, 1947 when the destiny of Kashmir was ascertained through a historical Accession to Pakistan Day resolution adopted by the by the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at Abi Guzar in Srinagar during an emergency convention at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

The convention was presided over by Chaudhry Hamid Ullah Khan, and the resolution was presented by Khawaja Ghulam-ud-Din Wani and Abdul Rahim Wani, with 59 prominent leaders in attendance. The historical resolution of July 19, 1947 calls for the Accession of J&K to Pakistan considering its religious, cultural and geographical proximity to Pakistan and the aspirations of the Kashmiri Muslims.

The resolution was unanimously adopted on July 19, 1947 showing a political and constitutional stance. It indicated that existing religious, geographical, cultural, economic ties and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims warrant accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with Pakistan.

During the partition of the Sub-continent, the people of the Jammu and Kashmir which comprised Muslim majority decided to join Pakistan according to the British-led formula. But, Dogra Raja, Sir Hari Singh, a Hindu who was ruling over the J&K in connivance with the Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and governor general Lord Mountbatten joined India.

The report said that Indian forces landed in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in utter violation of the partition plan and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

It is mentionable that the UN Security Council adopted resolution 47 (1948) of April 21, 1948, which promised a plebiscite under UN auspices to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine whether they wish to join Pakistan or India. Later, India backed out of its promise of holding plebiscite.

The report pointed out that the Kashmiris are observing 75th Accession to Pakistan Day to convey to the world that Kashmir and Pakistan are incomplete without each other.

Kashmiris are continuing struggle to translate the idea of accession of J&K to Pakistan under the spirit of July 19, 1947 resolution, the report added.

The historical resolution of July 19, 1947, it said, thwarted the nefarious plans of Indian and British rulers against Muslims. Kashmiris will not rest until fulfilling their dream of freedom from Indian yoke and accession with Pakistan.