UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Diplomat Turned RAW Agent Arrested In Germany For Suspicious Activities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Indian diplomat turned RAW agent arrested in Germany for suspicious activities

United Kingdom-based Pak-Kashmir Diaspora's representative outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Thursday disclosed that in Germany, a Frankfurt-based Indian Consulate official allegedly RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent has been arrested by the local law enforcement agencies for indulging in suspicious activities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) : United Kingdom-based Pak-Kashmir Diaspora's representative outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Thursday disclosed that in Germany, a Frankfurt-based Indian Consulate official allegedly RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent has been arrested by the local law enforcement agencies for indulging in suspicious activities.

Chairman of the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President of the organisation Kala Khan disclosed in a joint media conference at the organization's Head Office in London on Thursday.

Quoting authentic reports reaching from Frankfurt, they said that the arrested RAW agent might be sentenced to 15 years imprisonment once proven guilty, said a press release reaching from the United Kingdom.

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and the President Kala Khan further told media that 4 of the Indian officials of Indian Consulate Frankfurt have been advised to leave Germany due to their suspicious activities in that country. "These four Indian diplomats were identified as Vice Consular Raj Kumar Doghal, Punkaj Kumar, Parbarkar and Tarphati", The GPKSC leaders said.

The GPKSC Chairman further revealed that German Authority's were looking for another RAW agent, involved in suspicious activities. "It is believed that 4 of the Indian RAW agents were engaged in the suspicious and objectionable activities defying the diplomatic norms in Germany.

"So far they have arrested 3 of the Indian RAW agents as they were engaged in damaging the Kashmir freedom and & Khalistan movements allegedly launched by the Germany based freedom-monger Kashmiris and Sikhs struggle for the liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The GPKSC leaders recalled that in 2015 the German Authorities had arrested an Indian origin-German national identified as Balbir Singh Sidhu and the Four Indian RAW agents whom were serving Indian Consulate in Frankfurt.

"They assigned for sending information about the movements for liberation of IIOJK and Khalistan Movement's besides the German-based Kashmiris and Sikhs engaged in highlighting the Human Rights violations in IIOJK," they remembered.

"The German based Kashmiris and Sikhs engaged in highlighting the human rights abuses in IIOJK and the Sikh-majority areas in India, were targeted of severe manhandling and beating with pressure to tell their family members in Germany to stop highlighting India's human rights violations in the turbulent IIOJ&K state and Punjab", the GPKSC leaders revealed.

Raja Sikander Khan & President GPKSC Kala Khan underlined that India was biggest human rights violator and terrorist country in the world where over 27 freedom movements were going on at present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist World Punjab German Germany London Frankfurt Jammu United Kingdom 2015 Family Media From

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges creating critical awareness on a ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 170 p ..

4 minutes ago

Three heads of police stations in Islamabad suspen ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Motorway-rape case: Six sketches of main su ..

38 minutes ago

Engineer Ihtasham Javed elected FCCI president unc ..

4 minutes ago

Greek President to Visit Cyprus September 21-23, M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.