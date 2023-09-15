(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian forces continued their cordon and search operations in several districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops and paramilitary forces continued their cordon and search operations in different areas of Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Samba districts of the territory.

The Indian forces, including army and police personnel, during search operations barge into the houses and harass and terrorize inmates without any reason to weaken their freedom sentiments.

The forces also summoned dozens of youth to police stations and army camps for interrogation in several areas of Srinagar, Islamabad, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

An eyewitness told the media men that they were living in a highly militarized zone of the world where Indian forces had huge draconian powers to arrest and kill anyone in name of militancy and demand for Azaadi.