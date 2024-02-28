Indian Forces Kill Four More People In Chhattisgarh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Indian Central Reserve Police Force and District Reserve Guard killed four people during a search operation near Chhote Tungali forest in Bijapur district.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian police dubbed the slain people as the Communist Party of India (Maoist) guerrillas. Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar) Kamalochan Kashyap said four bodies have been recovered from the jungle and a search operation is going on.
On Sunday three people were killed in a similar operation in the forest area of Koyalibeda area in the Kanker district of the state.
The police claimed the slain were guerrillas affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and were killed in a gunfight. However, the family members of the deceased rejected the police claims, saying their kin were killed in custody.
The Maoists and Marxist movements are active in many Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland have been demanding independence from Indian hegemony since 1947.
