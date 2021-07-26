UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Kill Naxal Member In Chhattisgarh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Indian paramilitary forces killed a Naxal member in disturbed Chhattisgarh state in India.

The Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) during an operation killed one Nexal member in a forest near Minpa under Chintagufa police station limits, located about 400 km the state capital Raipur in Sukma district, KMS reported.

The gunfight took place, when a joint team of forces was out on a search operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told media men.

The exchange of fire lasted for about one-and-a-half hours following which the rebels escaped into the forest, the official said. Later, the body of a male Naxal was recovered from the spot, he said.

The official said blood stains found at the site indicate that many other Naxals were either injured or killed in the face-off, but their colleagues managed to take them inside the forest.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

