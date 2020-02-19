Indian forces martyr three Kashmiri youths

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that Indian Army martyred the youths during operation in Tral area of Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

They say that the Indian forces martyred the youths during a search operation and cordon in Tral area of Pulwama. Kashmiri people have continuously been suffering from occupation forces of India in Occupied valley.

There is curfew for last 7 months in the valley which paralyzed the entire system and badly damaged the economy.

The situation got worst when the Indian government under Modi stripped away special status of the valley by doing constitutional amendment. The Muslims who are minorities in India have been in trouble since Modi and his party came into power as anti-Muslim laws were introduced in India.

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres who is currently visiting Pakistan has stressed upon the need to resolve the issue of Occupied Kashmir under the UN resolutions.