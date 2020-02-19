UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Forces Martyr Three Kashmiri Youths

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:55 AM

Indian forces martyr three Kashmiri youths

The reports say that Indian Army martyred the youths during operation in Tral area of Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

SRI NAGAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) Indian forces martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir, the reports say.

They say that the Indian forces martyred the youths during a search operation and cordon in Tral area of Pulwama. Kashmiri people have continuously been suffering from occupation forces of India in Occupied valley.

There is curfew for last 7 months in the valley which paralyzed the entire system and badly damaged the economy.

The situation got worst when the Indian government under Modi stripped away special status of the valley by doing constitutional amendment. The Muslims who are minorities in India have been in trouble since Modi and his party came into power as anti-Muslim laws were introduced in India.

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres who is currently visiting Pakistan has stressed upon the need to resolve the issue of Occupied Kashmir under the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

3 in 5 (59%) Pakistanis feel that children should ..

30 minutes ago

Ambassador Khalilzad’s Visit To Pakistan

35 minutes ago

Govt can't become silent spectator on problems of ..

57 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 February 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Caution key word in tackling virus

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.