UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Govt Bars Sikh Pilgrims To Visit Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:01 AM

Indian govt bars Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indian government on Friday barred Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for attending death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela).

Speaking at the Wagha Railway Station, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh said that Sikh pilgrims used to come here to perform their rituals in every year.

He said that all arrangements had been finalised by the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) for Sikh Yatrees but the Indian government stopped the yatrees at Attari Railway Station.

"We strongly condemned the act of the Indian government," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit Tara All Government

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

3 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

15 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

25 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.