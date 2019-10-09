UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Monopoly Over Twitter Comes To An End

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:59 PM

Indian monopoly over Twitter comes to an end

Citizens pay tribute to Pak Army, especially DG ISPR for making efforts to end Indian monopoly on Twitter

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) Indian monopoly over Twitter has come to an end after Pakistan entered into agreement with Twitter administration, a top trend “ThankYou DG ISPR” revealed.

According to social media, the citizens appreciated the efforts of ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor for ending Indian monopoly on Twitter—the online fastest forum of social networking. In case of any complaint, the media reports reveal, the government of Pakistan could contact Twitter administration.

National IT board Sabahat Ali Shah called on officials of the Twitter administration in the US and discussed the issue majority of the Pakistanis had been facing while use the network. Twitter Administration accepted Pakistan’s request against Indian monopoly over Twitter and changed the procedure of abandoning any twitter account.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistanis have serious reservations about blockage of their twitter accounts , because the Indian officials in Twitter Administration always oppressed voices of Pakistani twitter users. The Indian officials at Twitter office blocked those accounts of Pakistani citizens who discussed or raised the issue of Occupied Kashmir on international website.

After successful agreement with Twitter administration, a trend with tribute to DG ISPR is going top of all other trends with hashtag of “ThankyouDGISPR”. The citizens appreciated Pak army and DG ISPR for making efforts to end Indian monopoly over Twitter office. They said now they would be able to open speak against injustice and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir.

Ends

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Army Social Media Twitter ISPR May Media All Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Tonga to take part in Expo 2020, opening an embass ..

17 minutes ago

430 students from 81 countries join NYU Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award participates in Arab Award ..

18 minutes ago

FANR supports Emiratisation efforts by building na ..

18 minutes ago

UAE dispatches medicine supplies to Hodeidah, Yeme ..

18 minutes ago

221 criminals held in last week, looted items wort ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.