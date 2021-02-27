UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest Five People In IIOJK

Sat 27th February 2021

Indian police arrest five people in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested five innocent Kashmiri youth in Kupwara and Bandipora districts of North Kashmir on Saturday.

The police arrested three youth identified as Muhammad Rameez Rathar, Javid Ahmed Rathar and Aijaz Ahmed Sofi from Kupwara, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police arrested two other youth, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-din Khan and Riyaz Ahmed Butt, during a raid at Bonikhan Mohalla in Hajin town of Bandipora district.

The police labeled these youth as over-ground workers of a freedom fighting organizations.

