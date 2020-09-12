Indian troops continue massive CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued massive cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory, subjecting the residents to torture and harassment.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops continue to carry on their violent operations in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Kathua and Samba.

The residents of these areas told media that the Indian forces' personnel barge into the houses, harass the inmates and vandalize the household goods. The troops have also arrested several youth from different areas of the occupied territory during last few days.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of subcontinent had achieved a separate homeland for themselves on the basis of Two-Nation Theory in August 1947.

Illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements maintained that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's 5th August 2019 actions have once again vindicated the Two-Nation Theory.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement issued in Srinagar, strongly denounced the blasphemous sketches published in a French tabloid.

He termed the move as a deliberate attempt by the anti-Muslim elements to provoke the Muslim Ummah.

The sleuths of India's infamous investigating agency, National Investigation Agency, raided the house and office of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar and seized all electronic, mobile and computer equipments.

The body of a youth martyred by Indian troops a few days ago was recovered from a stream in Badgam district.

The youth identified as Aaqib Lone had jumped in Sukhnag Nullah in an injured condition after he was fired upon by the troops during a cordon and search operation.

His body was found after four days from in Chek Kawoosa area of the district.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum, Manzoor Ahmed Butt, in a statement in Srinagar welcomed Pakistan's recent policy statement on Kashmir wherein Kashmiris were reassured that the country's moral, diplomatic and political support to them in their epic endeavor for right to self-determination would continue.

Speakers of a seminar organized by the APHC-AJK said that Quaid-e-Azam had declared Jammu and Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan due to the fact that all waters of Pakistan originate from Jammu and Kashmir.

They deplored that India was continuing with its killing spree in IIOJK and was not ready to give the Kashmiris their basic right, the right to self-determination.