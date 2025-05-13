India’s so-called operation Sindoor effectively turned into Tandoor: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that India’s so-called Operation Sindoor has effectively turned into Tandoor.

“The Modi government has no response left. They took pride in their aircraft, air defense systems, and missiles — and we brought it all to ashes,” she added.

Azma Bokhari confirmed that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos had been successfully completed. She added that a Day of Gratitude was observed on the Prime Minister's instructions to mark the victory. Moreover, the Chief Minister of Punjab instructed all schools to honour this day during morning assemblies.

She shared that the Chief Minister personally visited CMH Hospital to inquire after the wounded and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. “The nation salutes its martyrs who embraced martyrdom in the face of Indian aggression,” Bokhari said.

Criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech, Bokhari called it “defeated and baseless.” She remarked, “Mr Modi thought this was a Bollywood film where Pakistan could be easily defeated — but this was real, not a cinematic scene.”

Taking a strong stance against Indian media, Bokhari said, “Instead of spreading propaganda, face the facts.

"

She emphasized that the sacrifices of Pakistani citizens do not require compensation. “Nonetheless, the Chief Minister will soon announce a relief package for the families of the martyrs. We are ready to sacrifice everything for our soil and our heroes,” she added.

Azma Bokhari paid tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, stating, “Nawaz Sharif is not just a leader — he is a visionary. On May 10, he, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, played a historic role in defending the nation. The entire operation was designed under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.”

Later, Minister Azma Bokhari visited CMH Hospital where she met with war veterans and soldiers injured during the recent Indian aggression. She paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the nation’s honour.

“The martyrs and veterans of this war are the pride of our nation. Their sacrifices are unforgettable, and the Pakistani nation will always be indebted to these heroes,” she stated.

Azma Bokhari concluded by saying that the entire nation salutes the Pakistan Armed Forces on this historic victory. “Our martyrs and veterans have upheld the honour of our land. Their unmatched sacrifices will forever guide us,” she added.